Top Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh terrorist held in Tripura

By IANS

AGARTALA: An Indian member of the terror group Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) was arrested in Tripura on Tuesday, a top police official said.

"Nazir Shaikh, 25, was arrested in western Tripura. He is involved in many terror activities in both Bangladesh and India," Director General of Police Akhil Kumar Shukla told the media.

Shaikh, a resident of West Bengal's Murshidabad district and expert in making IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices), would be produced in court on Wednesday.

Shukla said that the National Investigation Agency would also be informed of the arrest.

He said that top police and intelligence officials are now interrogating Shaikh but refused to reveal other details in the interest of the investigation.

Shukla said that the JMB, banned in both Bangladesh and India, conducted simultaneous explosion in 63 districts in Bangladesh in 2005.

"Nazir Shaikh was involved in the blasts in Bodh Gaya in January last year. He is involved in various terror activities in India. We would try to find out all possible angles about Shaikh's arrival in Tripura ahead of the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

At the time of the explosion at Bodh Gaya, Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, along with several Buddhist pilgrims, was camping to participate in the month-long Kalachakra puja.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police had arrested a few JMB terrorists and collaborators in West Bengal during the past few years.