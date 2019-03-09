Home Nation

172 officers commissioned as officers of Indian Army

Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, General Officer, Commander-in-Chief, reviewed the parade Saturday and encouraged the cadets to adhere to core values of the Indian army.

Published: 09th March 2019 04:49 PM

Indian Army

Chennai Cadets lift a colleague as they celebrate after a passing-out parade at Officers Training Academy OTA in Chennai Saturday March 9 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: A total of 172 students has been commissioned as gentlemen and lady cadets, including those hailing from Bhutan and Afghanistan, during a passing out parade at the Officers Training Academy here.

Also, he presented the Sword of Honour and a silver medal to the academy under officer Siddharth Bhawnani. Singh complimented the cadets and staff of the OTA on the excellent standard displayed by all.

He presented a gold medal to cadet Sandhya and a bronze medal to battalion under officer Noyonika Binda, an official press release said.

