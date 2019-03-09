Home Nation

On Women's Day, Sanitary napkin unit opened at Tihar Jail

The unit has been established with the help of NGO PAHAL, the Tihar jail officials said.

Published: 09th March 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Tihar jail (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A sanitary napkin making unit was opened Friday at Tihar Jail here on the occasion of International Women's Day, officials said.

Archna Kashyab, wife of Director General of Prisons, Ajay Kashyab inaugurated the Sanitary Napkins making unit in Women jail No.6.

The unit has been established with the help of NGO PAHAL, the Tihar jail officials said.

A cultural show was also presented by the inmates of woman jail on the occasion.

A series of program, including fashion show by the woman inmates, dance program by the children of woman inmates, a solo dance by an eunuch, a Bharatnatyam dance by an inmate who learnt the dance form in the jail and also a workshop by the NGO 'PAHAL' on "Prevention from Sexual Harassment at workplace" were also presented, the jail officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp