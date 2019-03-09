Home Nation

Those who have Indian blood in their veins should not doubt IAF's strike in Balakot: PM Modi

Addressing a public meeting in Noida, Modi said the country should have responded to the Mumbai terror attack during the term of the previous Congress-led government.

Published: 09th March 2019 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi, Balakot Air Strikes

PM Modi in Noida. (Photo | PIB Twitter @PIB_India)

By Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked the people should those who have India's blood in their veins doubt Indian Air Force's bombings on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) camp in Pakistan's Balakot? 

PM Modi said India now follows a new policy of dealing with terrorists, citing the retaliatory strikes against Pakistan during his term. He was addressing a public meeting in Noida. Modi further said the country should have responded to the Mumbai terror attack during the term of the previous Congress-led government.

"There are reports that our forces were ready to avenge the terror attack even then, but Delhi was cold. The forces were not allowed to take any action," he said.

The prime minister said after the Uri attack in 2016, Indian soldiers conducted a surgical strike for the first time, teaching the terrorists a lesson in a language they understand. Modi said India now works on "nayi reeti, nayi neeti" (new methods, new policy).

With inputs from PTI

TAGS
Narendra Modi PM Modi Indian blood Balakot Air Strike IAF air strike

