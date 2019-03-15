Home Nation

12-year-old Dalit girl found beheaded in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district

Police suspect the horrific killing to be the fallout of a land-related dispute which the girls' family had with another family.

Published: 15th March 2019 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Bhopal: A 12-year-old Dalit girl missing since Wednesday was found beheaded more than 24 hours later in Banda area of Sagar district.

The Sagar district police suspect the horrific killing to be the fallout of a land-related dispute which the girls' family had with another family.

According to additional SP of Sagar district Rajesh Vyas a family from Belakhedi village reported at Banda police station at around 12 Noon on Thursday that their 12-year-old daughter hadn't returned from school on Wednesday.

The family searched for their daughter on their own till Wednesday night, but unable to locate her, they reported the matter to Banda police on Thursday noon.

"It was on Thursday evening at around 7 pm that the headless body of the girl was found lying close to her village and her severed head was found around 50-100 meters away," the ASP of Sagar district told on Friday.

The body has been sent for post mortem examination to hospital in Banda town. Although circumstantial evidence doesn't suggest to any wrongdoing with her before the killing, it's the autopsy report which will make the matter clear," he added.

Primary investigations, particularly based on allegations of the girl's family, point towards the killing being the fallout of a land related dispute with a Kurmi caste family (dominant OBC caste in the region).

"We're conducting raids for the suspects and hope to track and nab them soon," the ASP claimed.

