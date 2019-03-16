Security forces arrest three militants in Manipur

By PTI

IMPHAL: Three militants belonging to two different underground outfits were arrested by security forces in Manipur, police said.

Two members of proscribed militant outfit Kangleipak Communists Party (KCP) were arrested by a team of Manipur police commandoes and Gurkha Rifles while conducting a search operation at Ningthoukhong Bazar in Bishnupur district on Wednesday, a press release issued by PRO of Manipur Police said Friday.

A cadre of banned underground outfit People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), Progressive group was arrested by a team of Manipur police commandoes and Assam Rifles while conducting search operation at Chanam Sandrok Awang Leikai area in Imphal East district on Thursday, the release added.