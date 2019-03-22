Home Nation

Infant rescued from 60-foot deep borewell after 48 hours in Haryana

Nadim was playing with some friends who were plucking fruits from a tree when he suddenly fell into the borewell.

Published: 22nd March 2019

An 18-month-old child was rescued after 48 hours in Haryana from a borewell. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

After four and eight hours, one-and-a-half-year-old Nadim who fell into a borewell at the Balsamad village in Hisar, Haryana has now been rescued.

A team of doctors present on the spot examined the child and also provided pre-hospital treatment. Later, he was shifted to hospital for advanced medical care. The condition of the child is stable.

Visuals: The 18 month-old-boy who had fallen into a 60-feet deep borewell in Hisar's Balsamand village yesterday, has been rescued. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/DMAeoM1tMP

— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019

The toddler Nadeem Khan son of construction workers and youngest of five siblings was reunited with his family. The boy, his mother and his siblings had gone to a panchayat land to collect fruits when the incident took place on Wednesday evening as he fell into a 60-foot-deep borewell.

It is learnt that as the rescuers reached close to the spot where the child was trapped, digging by machines was stopped and was now being done manually to proceed further to ensure that soil does not fall over the infant.

Earlier, the authorities had started digging a parallel well about twenty feet away from the borewell and subsequently create a tunnel to bring out the child safely. As earthmovers, drilling machines, and other equipment have been pressed into service. As the authorities had given oxygen supply inside the borehole. Also, a night-vision camera had been dropped in the borehole to keep a constant watch on the child who took a sound sleep.

This incident brought back the memories of 2006 when five-year-old Prince had fallen into a borewell in a village in Kurukshetra. He was also pulled out safely nearly 48 hours later after a massive operation was launched to rescue him.

