Home Nation

Didi makes false promises, Modi a chowkidar of the corrupt: Rahul at Bengal rally 

The Congress chief also accused both PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee of running their governments without consulting anyone, while ignoring people's voice.

Published: 23rd March 2019 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

AICC president Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

MALDA: Congress President Rahul Gandhi hit out at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, calling the Trinamool chief a “dictator” as he commenced his campaign in the state from the party stronghold of Malda.

“One person runs Bengal. She never discusses anything with anyone. Atrocities since CPM’s rule have continued during the Trinamool regime. A party ran a government then and now, a person runs it. Don’t
the people of Bengal have a voice?” Rahul said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Attacking the current MP Mausam Benazir Noor, who has defected from the Grand Old Party to the Trinamool and is now the latter’s candidate, Rahul said her betrayal will not work in a “Congress fort” like Malda Uttar.

The party has fielded Isha Khan Choudhury, a cousin of Noor, in the constituency.

Rahul’s attack on the Trinamool and the Left, which comes even as the BJP is making inroads into the state, is an attempt to retain the Congress vote share and not lose anti-Mamata votes in the party’s few Bengal strongholds.

Rahul also criticised PM Narendra Modi over Rafale and demonetisation. Terming GST the ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’, he promised populist sops if the Congress was voted to power.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi PM Modi Mamata Banerjee congress BJP Trinamool Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 General Elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp