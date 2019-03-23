Guests attending Pakistan National Day reception face questions from Delhi Police

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Friday posed various queries and sought details from guests attending a reception at the Pakistan High Commission on the eve of the country's National Day, according to several people who attended the function.

In an unusual move, police personnel posted outside the Pakistan High Commission stopped the guests and sought their names and phone numbers before allowing them to proceed, according to a number of guests.

The people who refused to share their phone numbers were not allowed to proceed for the event, several guests said, adding they were finally let in only after they gave their contact details.

When sought comments, a senior Delhi Police official said, "The government boycotted the event. However, there were people who came for it. In such circumstances, it was important to note the details of people who were present there and to ascertain reasons for their presence."

The Delhi Police personnel also asked several guests reason for their coming to the event when the Indian government has boycotted the reception.

India boycotted the reception, objecting to invites extended to several separatist leaders from Jammu and Kashmir for the event.

"I have been coming to Pakistan Day reception for the last several years. But for the first time, I am facing such harassment. This is totally uncalled for," said a retired IAS officer who wished not to be named.

Another guest said, "Even after the Kargil conflict, we had not faced such harassment."