Justice Prashant Mishra appointed as Chhattisgarh HC acting chief justice

RAIPUR: The union government has notified the appointment of a senior-most judge Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra of the Chhattisgarh high court as the acting chief justice following the resignation of Chief Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi.

Justice Tripathi relinquished his charge of the office of chief justice after he was appointed as the member (Judicial) of the Lokpal.

According to the official notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the duties of the office of Chief Justice will be performed by Justice Mishra, who was elevated as a judge of the high court in December 2009.

President Ramnath Kovind administered an oath of office to P C Ghose, who retired as Supreme Court judge in 2017, as the first Lokpal chairperson.