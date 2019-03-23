One dead and 15 injured in Haryana after groups clash over land division between gurdwara and temple

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A clash broke out over the division of shamlat land between a gurdwara and a temple at Badsui village in Kaithal district of Haryana on Saturday.

A clash two places between two groups today and thus one 50-year old person died and fifteen others were injured and the situation is now tense.

Superintendent of Police of Kaithal Waseem Akram said that the deceased has been identified as 50-year old Shamsher Singh from the village and around fifteen people from both groups have been injured in the clash and admitted to the Civil Hospital in Kaithal and Rajindra Hospital at Patiala in neighbouring Punjab.

All the injured were out of danger.

He said former sarpanch Om Prakash had been arrested for instigating people and others had been rounded up.

As per a preliminary inquiry, the clash was the outcome of electoral politics between the two factions of the village.

He said that the district administration had stopped the construction work on the site.

“A peace committee has been formed with members of various communities of Badsui and adjoining villages. They have been urged to find an amicable solution. We are keeping a strict vigil on the situation,” he said.

It is learnt that yesterday a part of the land was being dug by some people and then the gurdwara committee objected it and today there was a scuffle between both groups.

The deceased Shamsher suffered a head injury and died.