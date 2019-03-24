Home Nation

Assam: Inquiry ordered against Congress candidate for allegedly forging caste certificate

The Karimganj seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste and will go to polls in the second phase on April 18.

By PTI

GUWAHATI: An inquiry has been ordered against Congress candidate for Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency, Swarup Das, for alleged forgery of his caste certificate.

"A magisterial enquiry has been instituted to ascertain the caste certificate of Swarup Das, INC candidate for the HP1 Karimganj SC (reserved) constituency," an official release said on Sunday.

Hailakandi Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli constituted a two-member committee to determine the scheduled caste certificate of Das following a complaint from the President of Anusuchit Jati Mahasabha, Central Committee, Assam.

Das is a resident of Mohadevpur under Katlicherra police station of Hailakandi district, which falls in the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency.

"SDO (Sadar) Prodip Timung and Assistant Commissioner R L Changsan will probe into it and submit the report urgently to Deputy Commissioner Jalli," the release said.

Congress nominated new-comer Das for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections for the seat in Barak valley.

