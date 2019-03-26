Home Nation

Court unnecessarily burdened with defective petitions: Supreme Court

When one of the advocates said they be given four weeks time to cure the defects, the bench said it would dismiss the petitions if the defects were not cured within two weeks from Tuesday.

Published: 26th March 2019 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the intention of weeding out defective petitions clogging the apex court registry, the Supreme Court Tuesday warned that it will dismiss 729 such pleas as the court was "unnecessarily burdened" with them.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said some of these 729 petitions have been lying in defect in the registry since 2010 and the petitioners have not cured the defects despite being repeatedly told by the registry.

The bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, gave one last opportunity to the parties to cure the defects in their petitions within two weeks and said that their failure to do so will result in dismissal of their petitions.

"The Supreme Court is unnecessarily burdened with this. We will get rid of these petitions," the bench said.

"Some of these petitions are in defect since 2010. Nine years have gone by but the defects have not been cured," the court observed.

When one of the advocates said they be given four weeks time to cure the defects, the bench said it would dismiss the petitions if the defects were not cured within two weeks from Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp