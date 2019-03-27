Malayalam short story writer and poet Ashitha passes away at 63

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Malayalam short story writer and poet Ashitha (63) passed away in a private hospital here in Thrissur at around 12.55 am on Wednesday. Born at Pazhayannur in Thrissur district, Ashitha was residing at Kizhakkumpattukara along with her husband K. V. Ramankutty.

She was diagnosed with cancer six years back and underwent successful treatment. Ashita is known for popularising haikus, which are three liner poems mostly on subjects like nature. One of her prominent works include the appreciation of Vishnu Sahsranamam, the spiritual text. Her 'Ramayanam Kuttikalku' also became a sought-out one for its simplicity in literature.

Ashitha's translation of Russian author Alexander Pushkin's poems also assured her place among the prominent contemporary Malayalam writers. Ashitha received Edassery Award in 1986 for her poem Vismaya Chihnangal.

Other awards include Lalithambika Antharjanam Smaraka Sahitya Award, Padmarajan award. She also received the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award for her short story collection 'Ashithayude Kadhakal'. Her mortal remains will be kept at Kerala Sahitya Akademi for the public to pay last respects.