Home Nation

Muslim women come out with manifesto for political parties, demand law against mob lynching

Their demands also included the formulation of a diversity index across public and private sectors to determine the extent of under-representation of Muslims.

Published: 27th March 2019 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

Triple talaq, muslim, women, burkha, burqa,
By PTI

NEW DELHI: A group of Muslim women from over 10 states Wednesday said the new dispensation at the Centre should bring a law against mob lynching.

Ahead of the April-May parliamentary election, the women, including Khalida, the wife of alleged lynching victim Umar Khan, published a manifesto listing their demands.

The women, who came together under Bebaak Collective - a movement against hatred, demanded the political parties "restore" constitutional rights of women and minorities.

"I live in constant threat. Even attending court hearings has become extremely difficult because of threats we receive from fringe groups," said Khalida, who came with her 14-month-old son.

"I don't want anyone to go through what my family is going through and that is why I request the political parties who is elected to power to frame law against mob lynching," said Khalida, a mother of eight.

Umar Khan was killed in 2017 in an exchange of fire with alleged cow vigilantes in Alwar in Rajasthan.

ALSO READ: Alwar Killing: Two arrested; cow smuggling case against Umar Khan, two others

Umar's body was found on the railway tracks at Ramgarh in Alwar district.

His relatives and social activists subsequently alleged that he was killed by cow vigilantes.

Their demands included the formulation of a diversity index across public and private sectors to determine the extent of under-representation of Muslims, giving 10 per cent reservation to Muslims in higher education and government jobs.

They also demanded monetary benefits for single women, the introduction of a communal violence bill to bring perpetrators to justice and introduction of gender-just laws for minority groups.

"We demand repealing of prohibition and restrictions on slaughtering and sale of cows. The National Register of Citizens Bill strips Muslims of their citizenship rights and must be withdrawn," their manifesto said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muslim women Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha election 2019 Mob Lynching Umar Khan

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Sidhu
    As long as Modi is Prime Minister no Authority in India can Stop Lynching
    1 day ago reply

  • jehan
    Muslim women's call for gender justice is refreshing. They should join the mainstream of women's rights
    1 day ago reply
Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp