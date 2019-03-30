CRPF jawan hurt in grenade attack outside SBI in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A security force personnel was injured in a grenade attack by militants in Pulwama town in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said here.

The militants threw a grenade at security force personnel posted on law and order duty near a SBI branch in Pulwama town this afternoon, a police official said.

He said a jawan suffered minor injuries due to the grenade blast.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched for the militants.

Further details are awaited.

(With online desk inputs)