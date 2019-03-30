Home Nation

CRPF jawan hurt in grenade attack outside SBI in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF personnel have launched searches in the area to nab the attackers.

Published: 30th March 2019 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 06:28 PM

A file photo of Indian soldiers taking position during an encounter with militants (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A security force personnel was injured in a grenade attack by militants in Pulwama town in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said here.

The militants threw a grenade at security force personnel posted on law and order duty near a SBI branch in Pulwama town this afternoon, a police official said.

He said a jawan suffered minor injuries due to the grenade blast.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched for the militants.

Further details are awaited.

(With online desk inputs)

