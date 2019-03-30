Home Nation

Punjab woman drug inspector shot dead; accused later shoots self, critical

The accused, Balwinder Singh of Morinda, entered the senior police officer's office and fired three bullets from his licensed revolver around 11.40 am, a police official said.

Published: 30th March 2019 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Neha Shorie, senior official with the Drug and Food Chemical Laboratory in Kharar. (Photo | Twitter)

Neha Shorie, senior official with the Drug and Food Chemical Laboratory in Kharar. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MARCH: In a sensational murder, a senior health official was Friday shot dead at point-blank range at her office in Punjab's Kharar by a man who later pumped a bullet into himself, police said.

The official, Neha Shorie, was posted with the Drug and Food Chemical Laboratory in Kharar and dealt with licensing in Mohali and Ropar districts, they said.

The accused, Balwinder Singh of Morinda, entered her office and fired three bullets from his licensed revolver at Shorie at around 11.40 am, a police official said.

After firing bullets at the woman health officer, the accused tried to flee the spot on his motorcycle but was caught, the official said.

"The people nearby caught hold of him. After being held, he initially tried to threaten those who had caught hold of him by pointing his revolver towards them but when he found trapped, he fired at himself, the official added.

Kharar DSP, who reached the spot, took the accused into custody.

Singh is undergoing treatment at PGIMER at Chandigarh and is in a critical state, police said.

A case of murder was registered and a probe initiated, they said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was running a chemist shop in Morinda and in 2009, Shorie, who was then posted as District Drugs Inspector in Ropar, had raided his store and had reportedly recovered intoxicant drugs from there, following which she had cancelled his drugs licence.

Though the motive of the cold-blooded murder was not yet confirmed, it is believed that the accused was nursing a grudge against the woman health officer since his drugs licence was cancelled.

The accused had got the new arms license of a .32 bore revolver a couple of months back.

Even as the model code of conduct imposed for the Lok Sabha polls since March 11 required every licensed weapon to be deposited with the police station concerned, he was still possessing his arms, which he used to commit the crime.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has directed Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta to ensure speedy probe into the killing of Shorie.

The chief minister ordered a prompt investigation into the matter and ensured that the accused will be given exemplary punishment.

He said no one would be allowed to interfere or intimidate any public servant in the discharge of their duties.

After the incident, opposition SAD and AAP trained guns at the Congress government in Punjab, alleging law and order had broken down and even officials were not safe inside their offices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Drug Inspector Punjab drug inspector Neha Shorie Punjab health officer killed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp