Subhashan Reddy, former Chief Justice of Madras and Kerala HCs, passes away

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice B Subhashan Reddy, former Chief Justice of Madras and Kerala High Courts, is no more.

The 76-year-old was undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital in Gachibowli for the past one month. He breathed his last on Wednesday morning.

The body was shifted to his residence at Avanthinagar in the city.

On his demise, Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao remembered the services rendered to the country by Reddy and expressed deep regret over his demise. He extended his condolences to the Reddy's family and directed Chief Secretary that Justice Reddy's cremation be accorded state honours.

The funeral will be held at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills today afternoon.

Justice Reddy was born on 2nd March 1943 at Bagh Amberpet in Hyderabad and hailed from a prominent landlord's family. He completed his bachelor's degree in science from Science College of Osmania University and graduated in Law from Osmania Law College.

Following this, he enrolled as an advocate in 1996 and practiced on constitutional, civil, criminal, revenue and taxation matters. Reddy practiced in the Supreme Court of India also.

He was elevated as judge of High Court of Andhra Pradesh in November 1991. He was the chairman of Andhra Pradesh high court legal services committee and then as executive chairman of Andhra Pradesh legal services authority. He was also the president of Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy and was instrumental in training judicial officers.

Justice Reddy was elevated as chief justice of Madras High Court in September 2001 and was instrumental in bringing judicial reforms. He played a key role in constituting High Court bench at Madurai. The High Court Building constructed at Madurai is regarded as a monument and is serving the purpose of taking justice to the doorsteps of entire southern Tamil Nadu.

He was transferred as CJ of Kerala High Court on 21 November 2004.

After retirement in 2005, he served as the first Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission and then took charge the post of Lokayukta of Andhra Pradesh in Oct 2012.

He has three sons - two are in legal profession and another settled as an engineer.

Several judges and members of the legal fraternity and heads of the government condoled the sudden demise of Justice Subhashan Reddy.