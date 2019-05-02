Police head constable visiting home on leave shot by militants in Srinagar

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A police head constable visiting home on leave was shot and critically wounded by suspected militants in Srinagar on Wednesday night, officials said.

Illiyas Ahmed was posted with the special branch of the district police in Handwara of north Kashmir.

Suspected militants barged into his house in Khanyar and shot him, the officials said.

He had come home on leave, they added.

A senior police officer earlier said Ahmed had died.

However, a police spokesman later clarified he was critically injured and has been admitted to SKIMS hospital where his condition is critical.