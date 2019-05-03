Home Nation

Assam deportations: SC junks plea seeking recusal of Chief Justice

CJI Gogoi then pointed out that the comments and observations made by him during the previous hearings that had been part of the debate, but these should not be considered the opinion of the judges.

Published: 03rd May 2019 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up social activist Harsh Mander for questioning the intent of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi’s in the Assam foreigners deportation case, and dismissed his application seeking recusing of CJI from the case.

A three-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice of India also struck down Mander’s name as the petitioner in the case while replacing it with the Supreme Court Legal Services Authority. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, who was earlier representing Mander, was appointed as the amicus curiae in the case.

“There is a sense of subconscious bias shown by the CJI since the petition was filed by me to end the indefinite detention of alleged foreigners. but it was converted into a case deporting thousands of people,”

Mander told the bench. At this point, CJI interjected. “What if we say that you have been set up by the Government of Assam to file this application seeking recusal of the Chief Justice of India. How will you defend yourself?”

“Is this how you behave? Is this how you come to the court? A litigant questioning the intent of the Chief Justice. You are doing good work on your field, but you should have left the case to your lawyer. Are we not entitled to ask questions?” the CJI asked Mander.

CJI Gogoi then pointed out that the comments and observations made by him during the previous hearings that had been part of the debate, but these should not be considered the opinion of the judges. “The opinion of the judge is reflected in the court’s order.” 

The CJI asked Mander to show some faith in judges. “Oral observations are part of the debate. Learn to trust your judges. The day you don’t trust your judges, you have had it.”Justice Sanjiv Khanna backed the CJI. “When we ask questions, we want answers. Till we pass an order, we are open to change.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harsh Mander Ranjan Gogoi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp