Operations resume in Kolkata Airport as Cyclone Fani passes

By IANS

KOLKATA: After hours of closure due to severe cyclonic storm Fani, operations at Kolkata airport resumed on Saturday morning, an official said.

"Air India AI 743 to Agartala is the first departure from Kolkata at 0957 hours while GoAir's G8 101 DEL CCU is the first flight to land into Kolkata at around 1010 hours," Kolkata Airport spokesperson said.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the closure timings for the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport was 3.00 p.m. from Friday till 8.00 a.m. on Saturday.

Fani entered Bengal post-midnight hours after making landfall and causing havoc in Odisha on Friday.

The cyclone is likely to enter Bangaldesh around Saturday noon.