20 polling personnel along with cops and micro-observer suspended in Bihar's Lakhisarai

At one of the polling booths, a TV reporter video graphed the rigging, was attacked by some youths, who had allegedly grabbed the polling booth and started casting votes in favour of a candidate.

PATNA: In a bold move by the Election Commission, altogether 20 polling personnel including the cops and the micro-observer, have been suspended with immediate effect for their failure in preventing alleged incidents of booth-capturing at Lakhisarai's 339 and 340 polling booths on April 29 during the fourth phase of polling.

At one of these two polling booths, a TV reporter video graphed the rigging, was attacked by some youths, who had allegedly grabbed the polling booth and started casting votes in favour of a candidate of a particular party.

Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar, HR Shrinivas said on Monday that a named criminal case would also be lodged against all the 20 polling personnel, who have been suspended for their failure in prevention the casting of bogus votes through an unlawful act of rigging act.

"An inquiry was conducted, in which all those suspended now were found lax on duty. Apart from this, the commission had made a named  FIR against 10 local persons lodged with the local police station, who were identified involved in bogus voting on that polling day", Shrinivas said.

