Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Social media key poll influencer, says report

The social media helped in amplifying engagement through comments, online interactions, trolls, posts, pictures showing support, it said.

Published: 13th May 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

EVM

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A survey conducted by a digital marketing company has claimed that nearly one-third of first-time voters were influenced by political messages on social media platforms in the ongoing general elections.

As many as half of around 15 crore first-time voters received political messages through various social media platforms, said the report based on an online survey that featured around 25 lakh participants.
Political movement on social media was higher in 2019 Lok Sabha elections than in 2014, the report by ADG Online said.

“As much as 30% of 150 million first-time voters are engaged and influenced through social media platforms, political messages have reached out to % of first-time voters through social media and rest 20% are aware of the developments in the country,” the report said.

Social media messages have a greater influence on youths, the report said adding that more than 50 per cent voters influenced by social media are less than 25 years of age.

As per the survey report, around 40% of youths (18-24 years) kept themselves updated about the political developments through at least one of the five social media platforms — Facebook, Instagram, ShareChat, Whatsapp and Twitter.

The social media helped in amplifying engagement through comments, online interactions, trolls, posts, pictures showing support, it said.

Anuj Sayal, Group Chairman, ADG Online, said, “Political parties have used big data analytics techniques for increasing mass outreach and conveying their key messages for the general elections.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp