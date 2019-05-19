Home Nation

BJP-Trinamool clash in Kankinara, hurl bombs

Kankinara area was more violent as workers of Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress clashed and hurled bombs at one another.

Published: 19th May 2019 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By IANS

KOLKATA: The by-polls in West Bengal's Bhatpara Assembly constituency was marred by severe violence and bombings on Sunday, amidst clashes between workers of Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress at Kankinara in North 24 Parganas district.

Kankinara area was more violent as workers of Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress clashed and hurled bombs at one another.

"We have asked for a factual report from the district administration. Forces have reached the spot," Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Basu said.

In order to control the situation police resorted to baton charge and Rapid Action Force was deployed on the spot.

According to sources, the disturbances followed Trinamool candidate Madan Mitra's visit to the spot.

Mitra had rushed after getting reports of an illegal gathering near a polling booth of Kankinara High School.

He was stopped by the central force from going inside.

"You will only let people go after checking their identity," Mitra told the officers.

Earlier, Mitra said that if he wanted he could easily remove all the outsiders who gather near booths but his party did not believe in muscle power.

"We want all the people to come and vote. But (BJP candidate) Arjun Singh is trying to create a disturbance," Mitra added.

On Saturday vehicles were set ablaze in the area and bombs were hurled. Both BJP and Trinamool pointed fingers at each other.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Trinamool Kankinara

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp