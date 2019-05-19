BJP-Trinamool clash in Kankinara, hurl bombs

By IANS

KOLKATA: The by-polls in West Bengal's Bhatpara Assembly constituency was marred by severe violence and bombings on Sunday, amidst clashes between workers of Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress at Kankinara in North 24 Parganas district.

Kankinara area was more violent as workers of Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress clashed and hurled bombs at one another.

"We have asked for a factual report from the district administration. Forces have reached the spot," Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Basu said.

In order to control the situation police resorted to baton charge and Rapid Action Force was deployed on the spot.

According to sources, the disturbances followed Trinamool candidate Madan Mitra's visit to the spot.

Mitra had rushed after getting reports of an illegal gathering near a polling booth of Kankinara High School.

He was stopped by the central force from going inside.

"You will only let people go after checking their identity," Mitra told the officers.

Earlier, Mitra said that if he wanted he could easily remove all the outsiders who gather near booths but his party did not believe in muscle power.

"We want all the people to come and vote. But (BJP candidate) Arjun Singh is trying to create a disturbance," Mitra added.

On Saturday vehicles were set ablaze in the area and bombs were hurled. Both BJP and Trinamool pointed fingers at each other.