Home Nation

Consultancy to use tech to map land tenures

The states have been chosen based on the concentration of forests and tribal populations in them.   

Published: 20th May 2019 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Center for Land Governance, an arm of the consultancy N R Management Consultants (NRMC), is planning to launch a pilot project on a range of technologies to map land tenures like individual forest rights, community forest rights and common lands.

The pilot project would be launched in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in a joint initiative by the NRMC, Foundation for Ecological Security, and Cadasta Foundation.

The states have been chosen based on the concentration of forests and tribal populations in them.   

The technologies that would be employed in the first phase are micro/nano drones, high-resolution satellite imagery, external survey antennae paired with smartphones or tablets, mobile phones with GPS and dual GPS, and potential combinations of drone and satellite imagery.   

The community-led project aims to assess different forms of technology in different contexts to see which technology works best in different forms of lands and their contexts.

The technology would vary depending on the legal, socio-cultural and biophysical contexts of the place where the exercise is being conducted.

“Forest rights requires that the community itself will map and claim it. Some people feel that technology may alienate the whole purpose of forest rights, which is to empower the community and gram sabha. Our primary argument is that we use this tool to empower the community, not to disempower them,” said Pranab Ranjan Choudhury, Vice President, Center for Land Governance.

Youths would be trained on conducting the community-led initiative and would be apprised of the processes of data sharing and data storage after they consent to the process. 

The first phase of the project aims to facilitate forest rights recognition through digitisation of land records data. 

“It is a welcome step, especially if it is a community-led move,” said Geetanjoy Sahu, assistant professor at TISS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp