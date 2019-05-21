Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission issues tariff orders for Union Territories

Home Nation

The power regulator for Union Territories has issued nine tariff orders for 2019-20, which were held up due to imposition of model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls.

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) - the power regulator for Union Territories has issued nine tariff orders for 2019-20, which were held up due to imposition of model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls.

Tariff orders are prescribed rates of electricity for various categories of consumers including domestic ones.

The tariff orders including multi-year annual revenue requirement for control period 2019-20 to 2021-22, for Goa, Chandigarh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep were issued on May 20, said Rakesh Kumar, secretary, JERC.

The Commission was all set to issue the order by March 31, but due to imposition of model code of conduct it was held back, he said.

The new tariff will be applicable from June 1, he added.

