Home Nation

Saffron brigade blurs rural-urban divide in 2019 Lok Sabha elections

With the 2019 general election, the BJP has managed to shed its tag of being an out-and-out urban party by winning 123 rural seats, bettering its tally of 115 in 2014.

Published: 25th May 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign as he arrives at the party headquarters to celebrate the party's victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi Thursday May 23 2019. | PTI

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the 2019 general election, the BJP has managed to shed its tag of being an out-and-out urban party by winning 123 rural seats, bettering its tally of 115 in 2014.

The saffron party has also done well in the semi-rural belt and has enhanced its tally from 127 in 2014 to 141 in 2019. In its traditional stronghold of urban seats, the BJP has slipped marginally to 39 from 40 in 2014.

Analysts say that the BJP moved into rural territories due to their welfare schemes. 

“For a rural voter, things like toilets, gas connections and houses are of utmost importance. The BJP, through schemes like Swachh Bharat, Awas Yojana and Ujjwala scheme, has helped it garner support from rural voters. They have successfully blurred the lines between rural and urban India,” a political researcher at the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) said.

In the traditional stronghold of urban areas, the BJP and its allies have done exceedingly well. In Delhi, the BJP won all the seven seats and swept through the six parliamentary constituencies of Mumbai.

In the other two metros of Kolkata and Chennai, where the party had a negligible presence, the BJP won one seat while it drew a blank in Tamil Nadu. 

In other cities too, the BJP fared well by winning one of the four seats on offer in Hyderabad, both seats in Ahmedabad and one each in Pune, Chandigarh and Lucknow.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swachh Bharat Awas Yojana BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Results India Elections 2019 Results

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp