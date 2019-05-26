Home Nation

Sena biggest gainer from Modi wave, Congress-NCP better Mumbai vote share

The BJP bagged the maximum number of seats in Maharashtra, but it was Saffron ally Shiv Sena that has turned out to be the biggest gainer in terms of votes.

Published: 26th May 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha election 2019 winners

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray celebrate BJP and Shiv Sena alliance's win in Maharashtra. (File | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The BJP bagged the maximum number of seats in Maharashtra, but it was Saffron ally Shiv Sena that has turned out to be the biggest gainer in terms of votes.

The principal opposition parties, the NCP and the Congress, saw a 3 per cent dip in their vote share and that seems to have gone into Sena’s kitty as the party saw a corresponding jump in its vote share.

However, the NCP and Congress candidates in Mumbai bettered their vote percentage compared to 2014. On the other hand, the Shiv Sena could not increase its seats and three of its sitting MPs lost miserably. 

Yet, the party has emerged as the single biggest gainer in terms of votes while winning 18 Lok Sabha seats. The party polled over 1.25 crore votes, 25 lakh more than its 2014 figure of 1 lakh.

The BJP, which won 23 seats while fetching around 1.5 crore votes, could add only 17 lakh more votes to its 2014 share of 1.33 crore votes. 

The NCP, too, has increased its votes by 3 lakh, with no change in a number of seats. It had polled 80 lakh votes this time as against 77 lakh in 2014.

Congress is the net loser in the state. It won just one seat while its vote share came down by 30,000 — from 88.30 lakh in 2014 to 88 lakh now.

According to Sena spokesperson Neelam Gorhe, the party’s decision to join hands with the BJP helped it.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavsis’s appeal to BJP leaders to ensure the victory of maximum Sena candidates, too, helped the party increase its tally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress NCP Shiv Sena BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp