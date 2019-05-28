Home Nation

No respite in post-poll clashes in Bengal as 'TMC workers' hurl Bomb at BJP rally

The police said that no injuries were reported and an enquiry into the matter has been ordered.

Published: 28th May 2019 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

FIR-Photo

For representational purposes

By ANI

BIRBHUM (West Bengal): Poll violence in West Bengal has not ceased to exist even after the conclusion of Lok Sabha elections as a victory procession of the BJP in Birbhum was disrupted, allegedly by TMC workers.

TMC supporters on Monday allegedly hurled a bomb at a 'Vijay Rally' of the BJP.

The rally was scheduled to go from Murudeshwar Assembly constituency till Lokpur College here.

When BJP's rally reached the TMC party office in the area, supporters of the latter allegedly threw a bomb at the procession.

Locals said that police personnel of Mayureswar Police Station were present at the incident spot.

Birbhum Superintendent of Police, Shyam Singh said, "The investigation in the incident is underway. No one has been arrested till now."

During general elections, the BJP and the TMC were involved in violent clashes during all the seven phases. Both the parties frequently traded blame over the issue.

In the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won 22 seats as against 34 in 2014, while the BJP has made deep inroads in the state bagging 18, in contrast with the figure of 2 seats in 2014.

Trinamool Congress BJP Bengal violence Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Results Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results India Elections 2019 Results General Elections 2019 Results

