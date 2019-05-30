Home Nation

Gujarat police to use laser guns to crack down on over-speeding

The state police's traffic branch has purchased 39 such high-tech guns at a cost of Rs 3.9 crore, an official release said.

For representational purpose.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government has decided to equip the traffic police with 'laser guns' for detection of over-speeding by vehicles.

Five of these US-made devices will be given to the Ahmedabad city police, and every district police force will also be provided one of these guns in the coming days, the release said, quoting state traffic branch superintendent of police Bhagirathsinh Jadeja.

The gun uses laser technology to detect the speed of a vehicle. It can record speed of three vehicles simultaneously in a second, even if the vehicles are a km away, Jadeja said.

"The speed gun is an online device which can send an e-memo to the owner with a photo of the vehicle. If required, the speed gun can also generate and print the challan offline on the spot," he said.

"It is also capable of recording videos of the over- speeding vehicles which will serve as a proof if the vehicle owner confronts the police," the official said in the release.

A three-day workshop was organised recently at the Karai Police Academy here to impart training to over 200 traffic policemen on operating the device, the release added.

Gujarat Laser guns Speeding

