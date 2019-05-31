Home Nation

Army says it’s not taking up Kargil war veteran Sanaullah’s case

Sanaullah’s wife Samina Begum met senior Army officers at the Narengi cantonment in Guwahati on Thursday.

Published: 31st May 2019 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Karil War Veteran foreigner, Mohammed Sana Ullah

Retired honorary lieutenant Mohammed Sanaullah. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Army said it cannot meddle in the case of honourary lieutenant (retired) Md. Sanaullah, who was recently declared a “foreigner” by the Foreigners’ Tribunal in Assam and sent to a detention centre for illegal immigrants.

Sanaullah’s wife Samina Begum met senior Army officers at the Narengi cantonment in Guwahati on Thursday. The meeting triggered speculations the Army is helping the family in the case.

READ | Kargil war veteran ‘foreigner’, sent to detention camp; family moves court

However, defence spokesman Lt. Col P Khongsai told Express that the case is not being taken up by the Army as it is purely a legal matter.

“As she lives in a locality close to our establishment, she was called and we shared her grief. We have a tribunal and it would have certainly helped him (Sanaullah) if he had an issue related to pension or post-retirement benefits,” the spokesman said. 

He said if any help could be given to Sanaullah from the “defence side during the course of future proceedings, it would be extended”. He clarified that Sanaullah is a retired honourary captain and not a retired honourary lieutenant.

In a tweet two days ago, Brig (retired) V Mahalingam had said the Army should investigate the case and save Sanaullah from harassment.

Samina appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a prayer for early release of her husband from detention. 

Meanwhile, the All Assam Minority Students’ Union has demanded Sanaullah’s unconditional release. It burnt the effigies of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who also holds the Home portfolio, in various parts of the state on Friday as “many genuine Indian citizens, belonging to religious and linguistic minority communities, were unjustly being declared foreigners and confined to the detention centres”.

Sanaullah was summoned by the Border Police in Guwahati on Tuesday. When he showed up, he was immediately arrested and taken to the detention centre for illegal immigrants in Goalpara.

Ironically, post-retirement, he was serving as an assistant sub-inspector in the Border Police which is tasked to identify doubtful citizens as well as illegal immigrants. The cases of such individuals are heard and disposed of by the various Foreigners’ Tribunals. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
illegal immigrants Mohammed Sanaullah Assam citizenship Kargil war veteran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp