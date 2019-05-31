Home Nation

Hindu forest officer in Maharashtra observes 'roza' on behalf of ailing driver

Buldhana Divisional Forest Officer Sanjay N Mali has been keeping roza since May 6 ever since his driver Zafar has taken ill.

Published: 31st May 2019 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjay N Mali wakes up at 4 am to maintain roza

Sanjay N Mali wakes up at 4 am to maintain roza(Photo | ANI)

By ANI

BULDHANA(MAHARASHTRA): Keeping religious beliefs aside and placing humanity first, Sanjay N Mali, a Divisional Forest Officer in Buldhana, is observing 'roza' (fast) in place of his driver Zafar during the holy month of Ramzan.

Speaking to ANI while detailing about his schedule, Mali said, "On 6 May, I asked him if he will keep roza. He said he won't be able to as his health does not support him because of duty. So, I told him I will do it in his place. Since May 6, I have been keeping roza. I wake up at 4 am and eat something. Then I break my roza after 7 pm." Mali believes that every person should do his/her bit to spread communal harmony.

Calling the practice an 'ideal example of communal harmony', he said, "I believe every religion teaches us something good. We must spread communal harmony. We first see humanity, religion is secondary. After keeping roza, I am feeling very fresh."

The Ramzan fast begins with a pre-dawn meal called 'sehri'. At sunset, when it's time to mark the end of the daylong fast, 'rozedaars' (people who keep fast) gather for an evening meal known as 'iftar'. This year, Eid will be celebrated in the first week of June, marking the end of the month-long fasting period.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjay N Mali Hindu forest officer roza Buldhana Divisional Forest Officer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp