Rice Bio-Parks can help states check stubble burning: MS Swaminathan

Published: 05th November 2019 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 09:28 AM

Civil Defence volunteers wearing masks stand near a placard asking people to obey the odd-even rule at ITO in New Delhi Monday Nov. 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eminent agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan suggested that the Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments could set up ‘Rice Bio-Parks’, where farmers could convert stubble into income and employment.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Swaminathan said the air pollution in Delhi has become a matter of public health concern nationally and internationally.

“Farmers were being blamed by many including CM of Delhi for burning stubble and thereby causing atmospheric pollution. We should stop blaming farmers since it will take us nowhere. Instead, we should propose methods which are economically & ecologically desirable.”

Swaminathan said his organisation MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) has established a Rice Bio-Park at Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar.  

The Bio-Park showed how stubble can be utilised to make products, including paper, cardboard and animal feed. 

After developing the idea of Rice Bio-Park, the first one was established at the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) at Los Banos, Philippines. The second one was in Myanmar.  

“I suggest that the Delhi, Haryana and UP govts put up Rice Bio-Parks where farmers can convert stubble into income and employment,” he said. 

