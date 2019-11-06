Shahjahanpur case: SIT files chargesheet against law student, four others

By ANI

SHAHJAHANPUR: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed chargesheet in connection with Shahjahanpur case against five people on charges of demanding extortion money from former BJP leader Chinmayanand.

Among those named in the chargesheet, is also the law student who had accused Chinmayanand of rape.

Yesterday, SIT probing the case had booked two persons including Chairman of District Cooperative Bank for allegedly attempting extortion of Rs 1.25 crores from Chinmayanand by blackmailing in lieu of having "evidence related" to his case.

The accused have been identified as Chairman Cooperative Bank DPS Rathore and local leader Ajit Singh. IPC Section 385 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence) has been added to the charge-sheet, informed SIT.

The law student was arrested on September 25 for allegedly demanding extortion money. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the rape case had said that the law student affirmed that she demanded Rs 5 crore as extortion money from Chinmayanand.

The law student had earlier gone missing after a video of her alleging that a person from 'Sant Samaj' had threatened to kill her and her parents, went viral on social media.

Chinmayanand's advocates later filed an extortion case. The student has told a local court that she was repeatedly raped by the BJP leader for over a year. She has also alleged that the accused recorded the incident on camera and blackmailed her.