'How can court admit such a petition?' Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Rahul on FIR over open letter to PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the situation is such that all those speaking against PM Narendra Modi will be sent to jail.

Published: 04th October 2019 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. (Photos | EPS)

By Express News Service

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and noted filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan condemned the FIR against 49 celebrities who had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising concerns over the growing incidents of mob lynching.

It's a shame that such a petition was admitted by a court, said Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

Speaking to Express, Adoor, who is one of the co-signatories of the letter, said that he has so far received no communication in this regard.

"There are no political interests behind the letter. In a democracy, it's natural to point out such issues. It's part of the democratic process. The letter was not against the government or its governance. People are being attacked and subjected to mob lynching. We pointed out that it's wrong. More painful that they are being forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. Even now, there's no end to mob lynching incidents. Unfortunately, it's targeting a minority community," said Adoor.

He also criticised the court for admitting the petition in this regard. "How can a court admit such a petition? It's a very positive letter. It's a shame that such a petition was admitted by the court," Adoor pointed out.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the situation is such that all those speaking against PM Narendra Modi will be sent to jail.

He was speaking to the media at Kalpetta in Kerala on Friday. "All knew what is happening in the country. Modi has destroyed the economy of India. He is not for the poor. Those believing in one ideology are ruling the country," he said.

Gandhi was in his constituency of Wayanad to offer all legal help for the striking employees of NH-766 Transport Protection Committee whose demand is to lift the night traffic ban on Bandipur stretch.

