Home Nation

Indian Air Force to get a ‘Make in India’ boost in its fifth-gen jets 

The IAF had inducted and promoted the indigenous development of aircraft, radars, missiles and other aviation equipment to achieve self-reliance and reduce dependency on foreign manufacturers.

Published: 05th October 2019 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

The graphic design of India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Giving a major push to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the Indian Air Force said it will not go ahead with its plan to import the fifth generation fighter aircraft and also declared that it will induct the indigenously developed Astra missile system. IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said, “There are no plans for a foreign FGFA now or in the foreseeable future.” 

“The FGFA for the IAF will be the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), for which work has already started.” India and Russia were jointly working on Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft project since 2007. While India continues to be one of the top importers of Defence equipment Indian Air Chief has expressed to overturn this trend. “The IAF remains committed to indigenous development in consonance with the ‘Make in India’ initiative,” Bhadauria said. 

Adding he said, “I intend to carry forward this legacy and proactively ensure that indigenisation remains one of our main focus areas and, in times to come, indigenised equipment becomes our mainstay.” The IAF had inducted and promoted the indigenous development of aircraft, radars, missiles and other aviation equipment to achieve self-reliance and reduce dependency on foreign manufacturers.

IAF is using an indigenous Airborne Early Warning & Control aircraft. “Indigenous trainer jet HTT-40, designed and developed by HAL, will be soon joining the IAF as plans to procure 38 more Pilatus (Switzerland Built) training aircraft have been dropped,” said the Chief.

Calling it the right move Air Chief Marshal Fali Major (retd) says, “We will have to give impetus to indigenous development of sophisticated arms and equipment as no other country will part with cutting edge technologies.”

But onus is on HAL and DPSUs to live up to the trust reposed in them by ensuring quality output required by the IAF which has been a sore point down the decades. “It must be remembered that the capability required cannot be compromised, neither in terms of reliability nor the time frame in which it is required,” says Air Vice Marshal Manmohan Bahadur (Retd), Additional Director General, Centre for Air Power Studies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Make in India Indian Air Force fifth-gen jets 
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp