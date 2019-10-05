Home Nation

Northeast to get LPG from Bangladesh  as New Delhi, Dhaka sign pacts

Government sources said the focus of the talks was to significantly expand the areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Prime minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before their meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Broadbasing their ties, India and Bangladesh on Saturday inked seven pacts and launched three projects after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

One of the projects included import of LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) from Bangladesh for distribution in the North Eastern states. The pacts signed after Modi-Hasina talks provided for deeper cooperation between the two countries in areas of water resources, youth affairs, culture, education and coastal surveillance.

In a brief media statement, Modi said India accords priority to its ties with Bangladesh and increasing cooperation between the two neighbouring countries should be model for the entire world. "I am happy that today's talks will further energise our bilateral ties," he said in presence of Hasina.

Modi said in the last one year, the two sides launched a total of 12 projects, including three inaugurated on Saturday, which reflected the intensity in ties between the two sides. In her remarks, Hasina said ties between the two countries have been on an upswing in the last few years including in areas of maritime security, civil nuclear energy and trade.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Hasina.

The Bangladeshi prime minister arrived here on a four-day visit on Thursday. She attended the World Economic Forum on Thursday and Friday. This is her first visit to India since parliamentary elections were held in Bangladesh and India. Ties between the two countries have been on an upswing in the last few years.

