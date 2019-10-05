Home Nation

Things not 'normal' in Kashmir, says Sitaram Yechury on Valley situation

NEW DELHI: The central committee of the CPI (M) has opposed the extension of NRC in other states. The party has said that revival of national population register (NPR) and extension of NRC are efforts to sharpen polarisation in the country to consolidate the vote bank.

The party also slammed the ruling central government over the economic crisis and rising unemployment. The party will said that they will hold countrywide protests between October 10 and 16.

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that despite the Centre and BJP claiming from the roof-tops that the situation in Jammu & Kashmir is “normal”, things are quite the opposite.

“Even CPI(M) central committee member, Mohd. Yusuf Tarigami was not granted permission to attend the meeting of the Central Committee, though the government claimed in the Supreme Court, that he is not under detention. This shows that all the claims made by the government that so-called normalcy exists in the valley are opposite of the ground realities,” he said.

Yechury said that the government must ensure the provision of monthly living wages for a large number of workers who have been terminate and stop privatization of the Public Sector.

