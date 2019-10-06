Security heightened in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Janambhoomi verdict

By IANS

AYODHYA: Additional forces are being mobilized for Ayodhya in view of the ongoing festive season and also the impending court verdict on the Ram Janambhoomi issue. Ayodhya has been put on high alert and ten additional companies are being deployed in the holy city.

A senior official said, "We will ensure surveillance of Durga Puja and Dushhera processions with drones and have requested the Puja committee not to use 'gulal' during processions. They can use flower petals instead."

The district administration has already started identifying possible accommodation for the additional forces. Local guest houses, 'dharamshalas', schools and colleges will be used to house the forces. Durga idol immersion and Dushhera celebrations will begin from Monday and while the various Ram Lilas will continue right through the month till Diwali.

The three day 'Deepotsav' programme, being organized by the state government on the eve of Diwali, is also expected to be a major crowd puller. The district police and local intelligence units have been directed to start checking all hotels, guest houses, dharamshalas, lodges and home stays and verify the credentials of people working and staying there.

This is being done in view of the reported threat inputs given by intelligence agencies. The Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janambhoomi dispute is also expected in November and the local administration does not wish to take any chances with security arrangements.

Meanwhile, the district administration is preparing for 'bhoomi visarajn' of Durga idols order to prevent pollution of the Saryu river. Large pits are being dug on the outskirts of the city where the idols will be buried.