'We say Bharat Mata Ki Jai, some in Congress say Sonia Mata Ki Jai': Haryana CM Khattar

Khattar alleged that Congress cannot think outside the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Published: 07th October 2019 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 01:26 AM   |  A+A-

Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Taking a dig at the Gandhi family, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said, "We say Bharat Mata Ki Jai, some in Congress say Sonia Mata Ki Jai.’’

Addressing a poll rally at Naraingarh in Ambala district, Khattar on said, "When we say what should be given priority, we say country always comes first. On the other hand Congress treats their leaders first, We say Bharat Mata Ki Jai, some in Congress say Sonia Mata Ki Jai.’’

“A video has also gone viral over the internet in which the Congress nominee from Gurgaon assembly segment can be heard saying Gurgaon will not say ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ anymore and people will only say Sonia Mata Ki Jai,” he said.

He said the Congress cannot now say the video is fake because it will annoy Sonia Gandhi and if they say the video is authentic, the public will get angry.

Khattar alleged that Congress cannot think outside the Nehru-Gandhi family. "Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he resigned after the Lok Sabha poll debacle and asked that a new chief be appointed from outside his family. That took a couple of months, but still the party could not find anyone suitable outside this family and made Sonia Gandhi chief again,” he said.

Singing praises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khattar said that the Modi government has lifted India’s stature across the world as the country always comes first for it. "The country’s stature has increased and a glimpse of it was seen during the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston in the United States. Even big countries consult Modi, seek his advice on policies and schemes. He is one of top world leaders now. Donald Trump had not given so much respect to anyone as much as he gave to Modi,” he said.

Khattar also referred to the apparent infighting in the state unit of Congress. "In Haryana, you saw how Congress members jostled amongst themselves for positions. Their former state unit chief, whom they replaced days before assembly elections, has levelled charges that tickets were sold,” he said.
 

