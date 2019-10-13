Over 1400 people tested positive for dengue in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The dengue menace in Bihar, especially in state capital Patna, continued with official figures, released on Sunday, showing that 1404 positive cases for dengue have been reported so far from January to October 13 this year in the state.

"Among 1404 dengue patients, 974 are from Patna alone while rest are from other districts included 112 from Bhagalpur and 32 from Vaishali," said an official release, adding that free medical camps have been set up at various locations with ample quantity of medicines. Bleaching powder has been extensively sprayed across the state with more efforts taken in Patna.

At different medical check-up camps, more than 35000 people were medically examined in the last few days.

Despite all these being taken, waterlogging has still been reported from localities included Golaroad and others. Various locations in Patna, which were submerged with waist-deep water till recent times after torrential rains from September 27 to 30, are worst-hit with the disease.

On Sunday, people irked with the waterlogging in the city, demonstrated in front of deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi's residence demanding immediate pumping out of water from their localities.

Also, residents of Rajendra Nagar organised a meeting and vented their ire on the officials' lethargy in tackling the 'waterlogging'. They demanded compensation for creating a man-made crisis and have decided to file a PIL soon in Patna HC on the collapsed drainage system. A journalist LK Mishra would be one of the signatories of PIL besides others.