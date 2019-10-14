Married woman accuses BJP MLA in Arunachal Pradesh of rape

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An FIR has been registered against an MLA of ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh for allegedly raping a married woman. The accused, Goruk Pordung who represents Bameng Assembly constituency in East Kameng district, had allegedly committed the crime at a hotel in Itanagar on October 12.



In her complaint, the woman alleged Pordung had called her at around 8-9 pm on that day asking her to meet him in the hotel as he wanted to discuss some matters relating to Bameng Primary Health Centre (PHC) where she is posted as a medical officer.



"After I reached the hotel and waited for him outside for some time, he asked me to come inside. I went in thinking there would be some of his staff like his personal security officer or assistant. But I was shocked to see him alone. Though I was scared to get inside, he called me in and offered a glass of wine. I refused but he forced me to drink it and locked the door," the FIR reads.



She alleged that he soon started molesting her and eventually, raped her. She also alleged that he had asked her not to disclose the incident to any and threatened her with dire consequences. Later, the woman said, she was taken home by some people she knew.



The police said a case had been registered and an investigation was on. They said a counter complaint had been filed by the MLA. "We are probing if it is a case of rape or a consensual affair. The lady had gone to the hotel on her own at around 10 pm," Capital Superintendent of Police, Tumme Amo, said.



The MLA dismissed the allegation and said it was "politically motivated" to tarnish his image. He said it was not the first time that they had met each other.



He said the woman had called him multiple times asking him to come to a place as she wanted to discuss issues pertaining to money spent by her husband during the preparation of this year’s Assembly elections in the state. He said he had jointly booked a room at the hotel and left it following a discussion with her.