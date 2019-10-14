Next Maharashtra CM will be from BJP, says confident Devendra Fadnavis

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, while speaking at an open interview here on Monday, stated that the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra would certainly be from the BJP. Speaking about Shiv Sena scion Aditya Thackeray, he said that he can become Deputy Chief Minister if he wants.



"I’m sure that the next Chief Minister of the state too would be from the BJP and Aditya can become a Dy Chief Minister if he wishes so, but that decision would be entirely of the Shiv Sena," Fadnavis said.

Upon questions related to leaders who were not fielded in the assembly election, Fadnavis said that the decision regarding them was entirely that of the party. He also stated that he has all the respect for the leaders as they had toiled hard for the party and hence, they too are important. "The party has done exceedingly well over past five years. I’m not at all scared even a bit as I’ve PM Narendra Modi and the Party backing me," Fadnavis said.



On questions related to Shiv Sena, Fadnavis said that he was never troubled by them. "They are our friends and friends never put you in trouble," he said. When asked about Shiv Sena staking claim on Chief Minister’s post Fadnavis said, "I am Shiv Sena’s Chief Minister just as I am BJP’s Chief Minister as we are in an alliance."



"On what Aditya will do and will he get any post are all issues that the Shiv Sena should deal with. If Uddhav wishes, Aditya will become Dy CM," he added.



He also reiterated that the state government doesn’t have any role in Sharad Pawar’s name appearing in the ED case. "The thing happened entirely as per the Court directives. Hence it would be wrong to blame us for that," Fadnavis said.

While replying yet another question, Fadnavis also stated that the accused in PMC bank case have no relation with the BJP. "They have been arrested. Their property is being seized. People are angry and the action is in accordance to their sentiments. We are trying our best to help out the customers of the bank," he said.