India will not allow water to flow to Pakistan: PM Modi at Haryana rally

The PM said the farmers of Haryana and Rajasthan have the rights over the water that is flowing to Pakistan and was not being stopped by earlier Indian governments.

Published: 15th October 2019 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi addressing a rally at Haryana. (Photo | Twitter/BJP)

By IANS

CHARKI DADRI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India would not allow its water to flow to Pakistan.

"For 70 years, the water which belongs to India and the farmers of Haryana flowed to Pakistan. Modi will stop this water (from flowing into Pakistan) and bring to your houses," the Prime Minister said in an election meeting, the second in two days, here.

He said the farmers of Haryana and Rajasthan have the rights over the water that is flowing to Pakistan and was not being stopped by earlier Indian governments.

"Modi aapki ladai ladega (Modi will fight your battle)," he assured the people at the rally.

The Prime Minister said that Chinese President Xi Jinping during their informal summit in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, the latter told him that he had watched the Aamir Khan-starrer "Dangal" "which showcased excellent performance of daughters of India".

"During my recent informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he said to me that he had seen 'Dangal' which showcased excellent performance of daughters of India. I felt really proud of Haryana on hearing this," he added.

Two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist Babita Phogat, daughter of wrestling coach and Droncharaya award winner Mahavir Singh Phogat whose character was portrayed by Aamir in the blockbuster movie, is contesting the October 21 Assembly polls from Dadri.

Praising Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Modi said: "'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign would not have been effective without the support of Haryana villages."

He slammed Congress leaders for spreading lies over Article 370.

"At a time when the country is hailing the decision to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, a few Congress leaders were spreading lies in the country and the world about it."

Modi dared the Congress by saying: "If you have guts, then say we will bring Article 370 (if we are voted to power)."

Playing an emotional card, the Prime Minister said: "I don't come to Haryana for election rallies, I don't campaign for the BJP in Haryana, I don't ask for votes in Haryana. Haryana itself calls me. I can't stop myself from coming here. You have given me so much love."

Confident of his party's return to the second consecutive term, the Prime Minister in 45-minute address said the BJP was going to form the government again in the state. He said this Diwali should be dedicated to "our daughters".

"We will have two types of Diwali this time. A 'diya' (earthen lamp) Diwali, and a 'kamal' (lotus) Diwali. We should dedicate this Diwali to our daughters and celebrate their achievements."

"It's clear, the BJP has decided to serve Haryana again, these people have decided to let BJP serve them," he added.

Haryana has been witnessing change due to a "double engine" of development, according to the Prime Minister.

"The double engine of Modi in Delhi and Manohar Lal Khattar in Haryana has resulted in unprecedented development of the state," he said.

Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 21 along with 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. The counting of votes is on October 24.

