'BechendraModi' sharing spoils of PSUs with his suit-boot friends: Rahul attacks PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Using the moniker 'BechendraModi', Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that he is sharing the "spoils" of PSUs with his "suit-boot" friends.

Gandhi also posted a cartoon of the prime minister 'selling' Air India, BPCL and India.

#BechendraModi देश के PSUs को सूट-बूट वाले मित्रों के साथ बंदर बाँट कर रहा है, जिसे देश ने वर्षों की मेहनत से खड़ा किया है।



ये लाखों PSU कर्मचारियों के लिए अनिश्चितता और भय का समय है ।मै इस लूट के विरोध में उन सभी कर्मचारियों के साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर खड़ा हू। pic.twitter.com/701zJQJnsZ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 17, 2019

"#BechendraModi' is sharing spoils (bandar baant) of PSUs with his suit-boot friends. The PSUs (public sector undertakings) were set up by the country after years of hard work," he said in a tweet in Hindi, using 'Bechendra' as a play on the Hindi word 'bechna' or selling.

"It is a time of uncertainty and fear for millions of PSU employees. I stand shoulder to shoulder with all those employees in protest against this loot," he said.