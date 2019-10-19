Home Nation

Muslims construct Kali temple in West Bengal village ahead of festivities

The puja at Basapara village started 30 years ago and the religious festival has been going on since then.

Published: 19th October 2019 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Kali temple

Kali temple (File Photo | EPS)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Setting an example of harmony amidst the communal tension, intolerance and religious discord prevalent, Muslims residents at Nanoor in Birbhum district came forward to construct a Kali temple which had to be demolished for widening a village road two years ago.

The residents of the minority community joined their Hindu Neighbours, collected funds, bought a plot and started constructing the temple so that the puja of the goddess can be organised this year.

The puja at Basapara village started 30 years ago and the religious festival has been going on since then. A temple with a concrete wall and straw-roof was constructed beside the Nanoor-Basapara road.

“Two years ago the local panchayat widened the road, a much-awaited demand of the residents. The temple was demolished. Last year, we hired a decorator to make a pandal and organised the puja. But it was very expensive. We were not sure whether we would be able to organise the puja this year,’’ said Nikhil Bhattacharya, a resident.

Basara area is a minority-dominated pocket. Many Muslim locals and elected representatives came forward to help their Hindu neighbours, said Bhattacharya.Zila Parishad member Abdul Karim Khan, local panchayat member Mirmakhan Ali and local panchayat samity member Manija Bibi held a meeting with the puja organisers eight months ago. “They assured us that the puja would be organised.

They, along with others from the minority community, collected funds and handed over to us. They convinced a local person and bought the plot from him. The temple is being constructed with the fund of Rs 7 lakh that the Muslim residents collected,’’ said Sunil Saha, the committee president. Many well-to-do families from the Minority community came forward and donated money.

“If our Muslim brothers and sisters did not join us, organising the puja would not have been possible,’’ admitted Saha.

TAGS
West Bengal Kali Temple
