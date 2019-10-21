Home Nation

Migration empowers women along Indo-Nepal border

There are dozens of villages under the 12 districts of the far west region of Nepal, along Mahakali river basin bordering India, which have no men.

Published: 21st October 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Women attend a meeting to discuss issues related to river conservation | Express

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

MAHENDRANAGAR (NEPAL) : There are dozens of villages under the 12 districts of the far west region of Nepal, along Mahakali river basin bordering India, which have no men. According to an estimate, around 3.5 lakh men migrate annually for work to India and this has turned out to be an opportunity in disguise for the local women, who now make a living by guarding the river to ensure sustainable fishing, checking illegal mining and keeping it clean.                       

In the majority of villages, women have formed small groups that guard river stretches, which is also a source of drinking water for most and agriculture. In Mahakali Municipality, the women groups took on powerful hotel associations and stopped them from dumping waste on river banks and even challenged fishermen who followed poisoning and blast fishing practices.             

“We live on the banks of the river and it is our only source of income. The majority of men in our villages work in India and come back for a few days during festivals and it is upon us to protect the river. Our group regularly meets and we discuss problems,” said Purna Devi Kasera, convener, Mahakali Municipality.   

In February, around seven villages in seven districts along the river started a citizen science project where women were trained to test water samples for pH level and TDS using handheld machines to check pollution levels. This monsoon, many river stretches were declared fish conservation zones.   
“We did not allow any fishing in the river stretch in our village during monsoon. We expect this will help to increase the fish population in coming months and we directly gain as it will increase our income,” said Hema Rokay, who lives in Sonapur village in Bhimdatta municipality. Rokay, whose husband works in a factory in Gujarat, said it is important to keep a tab on pollution in the river as we are dependent on it.   
These women have been trained in various activities under Oxfam’s Transboundary Rivers of South Asia (TROSA) project being run for the last three years. 

Many women cited that sudden flooding in the river after water is released from Sharda barrage along the India-Nepal border as a big problem as it had led to accidents in the past.

“We have now developed an early warning system by which we get a message on the mobile phone from the control room about the rise in water level. This will save a lot of lives and resources,” said Raju Sharky, a mother of two children, who grow paddy along the banks. Like other women, her husband also works in India.   

The women acknowledge that training in various areas has helped them gain confidence and now they directly speak to authorities if they find something illegal in their area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indo nepal border
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp