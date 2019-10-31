Home Nation

Rajasthan government ends exemption to private vehicles from toll tax on state highways

The decision of exempting private vehicles from toll tax on state highways was taken by former BJP government in April last year.

Published: 31st October 2019 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Representative picture of a toll booth near Tiruchy

By PTI

JAIPUR: Private vehicles will have to pay toll tax on state highways in Rajasthan with the state government revoking the exemption given to such vehicles, according to a top state official.

Chief secretary D B Gupta said on Thursday that a notification in this regard will be issued on Thursday.

The decision of exempting private vehicles from toll tax on state highways was taken by former BJP government in April last year.

 "The notification for toll tax collection from private vehicles on the state highways will be issued today," Gupta said.

State transport minister Pratap Singh said that the former government took the decision in view of assembly elections.

"The decision of the former government was taken ahead of assembly elections. Roads are getting damaged and it was necessary to take the decision," he said.

