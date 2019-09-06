Home Nation

Centre preparing development roadmap for Jammu and Kashmir

PM Narendra Modi is learnt to have asked central ministries to send officials to J&K as part of the plan to put together an integrated scheme for the region’s development.

Published: 06th September 2019 09:53 AM

PM Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah

PM Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi is learnt to have asked central ministries to send officials to J&K as part of the plan to put together an integrated scheme for the region’s development.“Officials will visit J&K and Ladakh to gather inputs on developmental requirements after talking to local officials and other stakeholders. The government is working on a plan to unveil a coordinated roadmap for the development of the region, which could be implemented within a specific timeline,” said a senior official of the NITI Aayog.

The NITI panel will also send officials to gather inputs on short and medium-term plan for development which could spur employment. The ministries of rural development, agriculture, MSME, tourism, health and others will be sending officials to the region.

“In line with the government’s  commitment that the abrogation of Article 370 will speed up socio-economic development of the region, the Centre is speedily working on preparing a development model for the region. By this month-end, the government would be able to unveil the agenda for the development of J&K,” added the official.

Governance model for two UTs
With J&K and Ladakh UTs set to come into exis-tence on October 31, officials said the development agenda would be the governance models for the administrators for both the Union Territories

