Home Nation

Government ad lists how scrapping Art 370 will benefit people

The governor administration has launched an advertisement campaign to inform people how J&K will benefit from the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

Published: 06th September 2019 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Article 370

Article 370 (Express Illustrations)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The governor administration has launched an advertisement campaign to inform people how J&K will benefit from the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. The state information department has issued full-page advertisements in local newspapers claiming how a  single constitution for the entire country will benefit  Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

According to the ad, Articles 370 and 35A was responsible for “backwardness of J&K”. It says revocation of these Article would benefit the ST community including Gujjars and Bakkerwals, who comprise 12% of J&K’s population. “It will also benefit SCs and OBCs. The safai karamcharies in the state were being denied citizenship rights and therefore could not get other jobs. The revocation of the Articles will improve their working conditions,” the ad says.

The move will also end gender discrimination, it adds, as “property and all other rights of women marrying outside the state will now be fully protected’. The ad claims the move would lead to investment and employment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 abrogation Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp