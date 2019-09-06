Government ad lists how scrapping Art 370 will benefit people

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The governor administration has launched an advertisement campaign to inform people how J&K will benefit from the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. The state information department has issued full-page advertisements in local newspapers claiming how a single constitution for the entire country will benefit Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

According to the ad, Articles 370 and 35A was responsible for “backwardness of J&K”. It says revocation of these Article would benefit the ST community including Gujjars and Bakkerwals, who comprise 12% of J&K’s population. “It will also benefit SCs and OBCs. The safai karamcharies in the state were being denied citizenship rights and therefore could not get other jobs. The revocation of the Articles will improve their working conditions,” the ad says.

The move will also end gender discrimination, it adds, as “property and all other rights of women marrying outside the state will now be fully protected’. The ad claims the move would lead to investment and employment.